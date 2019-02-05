Nationwide campaign fails to improve critical water supply situation
Story Highlights
- A nationwide campaign that the Albanian government launched in 2018 in a bid to reform the critical situation in the country’s state-run tap water sector by cutting illegal connections and collecting accumulated unpaid bills has failed to have any significant effect in either improving access to water or boosting the financial situation of local government-run water companies. The conclusion is unveiled by the water supply regulatory authority in an annual report showing that performance indicators for most water companies remained the same or only slightly improved at a time when more than a fifth of the population has no access to tap water and the average water supply hours are at less than 12 hours a day, but in reality range from as low as one hour a day in rural areas.
