Albania Investment Corporation initiative triggers gov’t interference concerns
Story Highlights
- The proposed establishment of an Albanian Investment Corporation as a state-run company aimed at facilitating public or private investment in remaining non-privatized assets in a bid to attract new investment and create employment has been met with skepticism by economy experts and the opposition over fears that the novelty structure could fail as a state-run enterprise and violate property rights. Economy expert Selami Xhepa say the state-run Investment Corporation is a good idea but that will be difficult to apply considering past and current experience with the management of state-run enterprises marred by inefficiency and corruption allegations
Related Articles
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Feb. 6 – The proposed establishment of an Albanian Investment Corporation as a state-run company aimed at facilitating public or private investment in remaining non-privatized assets