Ex-Bank of Albania governor’s new duty in Montenegro met with skepticism

TIRANA, Feb. 7 – Albania’s longest-serving Bank of Albania governor in the post-1990s transition to a market economy has been appointed as an advisor with the central bank of Montenegro, triggering local media reactions over his credibility following a cash theft scandal when he was in charge of Albania’s central bank.

Ardian Fullani led Albania’s central bank for ten years until he was arrested on charges of abuse of power in Sept. 2014 after a scandal with the theft of €6 million from the central bank’s coffers. He was dismissed by the Albanian Parliament which stripped him of his second consecutive seven-year term, but found not guilty over the charges and in March 2017 a court ordered his compensation with 56 monthly wages worth a total of 42 million lek (€336,000) over what it ruled was an unfair dismissal.

Two central bank employees, including one who claimed he had wasted the money gambling, received prison terms of 13 and 10 years over the scandal.

Montenegro’s daily Vijesti reports Fullani, 64, has been appointed as an advisor with the Central Bank of Montenegro’s Advisory Board, whose members include esteemed professors, former governors from the Western Balkan region as well as members of the Montenegro Central Bank Council, the highest decision-making body.

Daily Vijesti says Montenegro’s central bank governor Radoje Zugic declined to answer to a question whether Fullani’s appointment marred the credibility of Montenegro’s central bank because of having been arrested and faced charges over the theft of $6.63 million.

An EU-candidate that is already holding accession talks and is rated as the top regional country that could join the EU by 2025, Montenegro is the smallest Western Balkan country with a resident population of more than 600,000, but boasts the region’s highest per capita income.

Heavily reliant on tourism, Montenegro uses the euro as its de facto currency without the EU’s blessing, along with Kosovo. A minority of some 30,000 ethnic Albanians live in Montenegro, accounting for around 5 percent of Montenegro’s resident population.