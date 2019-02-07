New airport, Air Albania projects with Turkey stuck in limbo
- Albania’s ambitious plans to build a new airport south of the country and launch a flag carrier in cooperation with Turkish investors and the Turkish government are heading toward failure. Negotiations with a Turkish consortium that has built Istanbul's third airport, set to become one of the world's largest, have so far failed to produce an outcome and plans to launch the much-rumored Air Albania national carrier with Turkish Airlines, where the Turkish government has a 49 percent stake, have also received a blow following a test flight from Tirana to Istanbul last September.
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Feb. 7 – Albania’s ambitious plans to build a new airport south of the country and launch a flag carrier in cooperation with Turkish investors and