Albanian football president joins UEFA executive committee

TIRANA, Feb. 7 – Albania’s football association president Armand Duka has managed to get a seat at the executive committee of UEFA, the European football’s governing body, becoming the first Albanian to join UEFA’s supreme executive body.

The long-serving Albanian football president was one of the ten male candidates who had applied for seven available seats on the UEFA Eeecutive committee and finished sixth with 36 votes in favour out of 55 European member associations with a right to vote.

Duka’s victory comes after a previous failure to get elected with the executive committee in April 2017, soon after he claimed his fifth consecutive four-year term as head of the Albanian football association.

“Honored to be the first to represent Albanian football at the highest UEFA governing body. It’s strong trust and responsibility for me and Albanian football,” Duka commented on social media.

Duka will serve a four-year term for the 2019-23 period at the UEFA Executive committee.

The 55-year incumbent president and businessman has been in office as the president of Albania’s most popular sport since 2002 and managed to get re-elected for a fifth term in early 2017 when he beat a former Prime Minister and current ruling Socialist Party MP in a tough race.