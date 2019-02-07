Irish Minister of State supports Albania’s EU road, in two-day visit

TIRANA, Feb. 7 – The Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee and the Finnish State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Samuli Virtanen came for a two-day official visit to Albania this week, conducting meetings with a number of high state representatives.

Among them was Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, Albanian Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Sokol Dedja and the Head of the Foreign Affairs Commission Mimi Kodheli.

“Day two in the Western Balkans continues with positive meeting on EU enlargement and the need to develop stronger bilateral relations,” McEntee wrote regarding in her personal Twitter account regarding the meeting at the ministry for Europe and foreign affairs.

Kodheli, on her side, spoke about the situation in the region and Albania’s contribution in maintaining balance and regional safety and said that cooperation between the two countries should improve in many fields.

McEntee confirmed that Ireland supports the opening of accession negotiations with the EU for Albania and offered help in directing Albania in reachings its European goals.

As for Veliaj, he announced that his meeting with McEntee will be followed by a calendar of detailed activities and cooperation between Tirana and other Irish cities.

“We have a partnership with the Dublin City Hall and we want a lot to learn from Ireland, a country that a few years ago was in a modest economy and today has become a gateway to investment in Europe,” Veliaj said.