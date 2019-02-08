Editorial: A foreign policy all over the place
Story Highlights
- These unpredictable patterns and moves are unproductive and moreover even confusing to all the important allies and partners. This paper has argued before that Albania cannot realistically play the giant in international relations and in the global arena therefore it should not do so. By trying to do is just making itself look unreliable and even ridiculous at times.
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL There is a big and important difference between a foreign policy of 360 degrees- a comprehensive, strategic point of view that seeks to have an open collaborative