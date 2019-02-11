Albanian Embassy to Belgrade website hacked due to violation of national symbols

  • The Albanian foreign ministry’s decision to change the black two-headed eagle - also on display at the websites of the Albanian embassies to Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom - was reported as “unconstitutional” by opposition MPs during parliament on Thursday.

TIRANA, Feb. 11 – The website of the Albanian Embassy to Serbia was hacked by Anonymous Albania on Monday because the website was displaying a white two-headed eagle on a red background instead of the constitutional black one.

The Albanian foreign ministry’s decision to change the black two-headed eagle – also on display at the websites of the Albanian embassies to Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom – was reported as “unconstitutional” by opposition MPs during parliament on Thursday.

“The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania uses a white eagle on the national flag! Scandalous and shameful act and a grave insult to national symbols, as well as a flagrant violation of the Constitution and the law,” opposition MP Luan Rama wrote on Facebook, referring to Article 14, Act 2 and 3 of the constitution.

It is there said that “the national flag is red with a black two-headed eagle in its middle.”

 

It is unclear what the purpose of the change is at a time when the foreign ministry is at a transitional phase where the foreign minister decreed by President Ilir Meta is Prime Minister Edi Rama, who delegated his competencies to deputy minister Gent Cakaj.

 

