Prolonged drought plunges hydro-dependent electricity sector into crisis
Story Highlights
- Lower electricity production is expected to have a negative effect on Albania's GDP growth for 2019 when international financial institutions expect growth to slow down to 3.5 to 3.7 percent, down from a decade-high of 4.2 percent in 2018. Ample electricity generation that fully met the country’s domestic needs and led to exports was the key driver of Albania’s GDP growth for the first half of 2018.
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Feb. 12 – Albania’s hydro-dependent domestic electricity sector is officially in crisis. An ongoing prolonged drought since mid-2018 has led to domestic electricity generation meeting only