Police officer arrested over sexually harassing a minor in Shkodra

TIRANA, Feb. 12 – The Shkodra Police arrested on Monday evening a Malesia e Madhe police officer over suspicions of sexual harassment of a minor.

Through a brief statement, the police announced that Berhan Bajrakurti, a specialist in the Gruemire area, was arrested following the social media publication of a video in which he appears naked, while virtually communicating with the minor.

Although the police has not given any further details on the case, the online media portal which made it public in the first place has allegated the video was sent to a 15-year-old girl from Gruemire whom Bajrakurti aimed to abuse.

The same online media portal wrote that the girl’s mother, after finding out about the abuse, tried unsuccessfully to report the incident both at the Malesia e Madhe and at the Shkodra police departments.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the police department said there has been no denunciation for the case, asked by the Voice of America.

Responding to the event, the opposition Democratic Party brought to attention on Monday that “Policeman Bajrakurti was removed from the ranks of the police by the law on decriminalization, but he was returned to duty by the most important political officials of the Socialist Party in Malesia e Madhe.”

Interior Minister Sandër Lleshaj described the arrested policeman as a “pervert” and added that “a pervert can serve as a flag for perverted politicians, but can not stain anybody except himself and those who rejoice in his existence. Support for the Albanian State Police” in a twitter statement.

The case reported on Monday in Malesi e Madhe for persecution and sexual harassment against a 15-year-old minor comes only a few days after the denunciation of sexual violence against a 13-year-old girl in Kavaja by eight of her fellow pupils – an event that shook the public opinion and prompted protests both in Tirana and Shkodra.