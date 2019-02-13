EU-aligned stocks system, new PPP to further increase oil tax burden
Story Highlights
- The tax burden on Albania’s oil prices is set to further increase in a new blow to Albanian consumers, already facing one of Europe’s highest oil prices, but one of the continent’s poorest income. Proposed legal changes on emergency oil stocks and a new concession under way to inspect fuel and liquid gas measurement systems are expected to further increase costs for oil importers and lead to a hike in retail prices. In a bid to approximate legislation as it hopes to launch long-awaited EU accession talks this year, the Albanian government has proposed setting up a state-run agency that will handle emergency oil stocks and apply fees on oil importers for minimum stocks of crude oil and petroleum products.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 13 – The tax burden on Albania’s oil prices is set to further increase in a new blow to Albanian consumers, already facing one of Europe’s highest oil