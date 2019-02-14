January inflation rate hints 3% target will be difficult to meet
Story Highlights
- Sluggish domestic consumption and the euro’s free fall effect hint inflation rate will linger around the same 2 percent levels even for 2019, missing the central bank’s 3 percent target for the seventh year in a row. Latest data published by INSTAT, the state-run statistical institute, shows consumer prices rose by an annual 1.9 percent in January 2019, up from a 1.7 percent hike in January 2018, hinting the Albanian government and central bank’s target of inflation picking up to 2.7 percent in 2019 and meeting the 3 percent target in 2020 will be difficult to achieve
