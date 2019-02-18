TIRANA, Feb. 11- A picture is worth a thousand words. The Center for Openness and Dialogue at the Prime Ministry, has opened a photograph exhibition curated by British artist Lala Meredith Vula. Balkan Girl Power is the collaborative work of 75 young women aged 18-26, who aim to display through 68 images the difficult path of the Balkan woman, and the issues she faces everyday.

The women who created the exhibition are from Albania, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia. This projected was initially an online platform set up on July 2018 but grew bigger, and the women were able to then recieve training and suggestions from mentors Blerta Kambo, Fjolla Besimi, Maja Đurić, Marija Djokovic, Tamara Zidar, and Tomislav Georgiev, for creating critical and creative photographs with strong messages.

Balkan Girl Power doesn’t only show the difficulties the Balkan women face in their everyday life, but the participating girls have documented their lives, dreams and perspectives that each one has relating with themselves, their country, region and future challenges to become an integrated part of the European Union.

What is the real mirror of the life lived by a Balkan woman? How powerful are these women against violence and sexual abuses? What about for their everyday life, what presion prevails in their minds and souls? These are some of the questions that the images exposed at COD seek to answer.

Arbonra Mehmeti said that her pictures are taken in Skopje following the theme of the power of the women in Balkans. However, she went out of the theme since she likes that photography to be documented. She agreed that women in Albania are the same as before, but that also they don’t get crossed over, as masculism exists partially.

“If we talk about gender equality, we aren’t anywhere near it, however, we ain’t bad either. Since in Balkans there are far less women that do photography, it pushed me to be part of this exhibition,” said Memeti.

The colorful pictures clearly express the pressures of the women in these five countries. Curator Lala Meredith Vula said that a dialogue will definitely be incited, but instead of a verbal dialogue, Vula urged that the viewers use their eyes and heart to interpret the images.

The exhibition will remain open until Feb. 28, and is available for the public during the week after 5 p.m..