Editorial: The protest that determines the fate of the opposition
Story Highlights
- The decision taken for the conduct of this protest will determine the long term course of the Albanian opposition: whether it will steer slowly towards the next general elections or upset the status quo profoundly in order to seek new power arrangements.
Related Articles
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The Albanian opposition led by the Democratic Party has announced a large national protest to be held this week on the 16th of February. In fact the