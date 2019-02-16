Media investigation claims drug proceeds, money laundering is behind euro’s free fall

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 16, 2019 09:09

Media investigation claims drug proceeds, money laundering is behind euro’s free fall

Story Highlights

  • Euro inflows into the Albanian market through formal channels such as banks and non-bank financial institutions, as well as money transfer agencies, have increased by a modest €60 to €70 million annually during the last three years, says Reporter.al news agency, BIRN Albania’s online Albanian language publication, referring to central bank data

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 16 – A media investigation claims to have proven that euro inflows into Albania through formal channels don’t explain the sharp depreciation of Europe’s single currency against the

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 16, 2019 09:09

Free-to-read articles

Read More