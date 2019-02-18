Opposition warns of giving up mandates after anti-gov’t rally, police arrest protesters
Story Highlights
- Head of the opposition’s Democratic Party Lulzim Basha said he will propose opposition MPs give up their parliamentary mandates, as this was, according to him, the message of the protest on Saturday.
TIRANA, Feb. 18 – Arrests and exchange of political comments have followed the opposition’s anti-government rally that took place in front of the prime minister’s office on Saturday, Feb. 16.