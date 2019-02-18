Kosovo marks 11th independence anniversary amid calls for final agreement with Serbia
- However, despite the festivities, this year’s independence anniversary was marked by calls to remove the tax tariffs placed by the Kosovo government towards Serbian and Montenegrin imported goods, in order for normalization talks with Serbia to continue.
TIRANA, Feb. 17 – Kosovo marked the 11th anniversary of its independence on Feb. 17, at a time the country is facing pressure to reach a final agreement with Serbia