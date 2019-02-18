Follow-up: Albania’s opposition declares it will give up parliamentary mandates
Story Highlights
- Head of the Socialist Movement for Integration Monika Kryemadhi visited the DP headquarters after the decision was announced, although the stand that will be upheld by the country’s second biggest opposition force is still to be announced.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 18 – In Albania, the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group unanimously responded to the proposal of party chairman Lulzim Basha to give up their MP mandates. “Fully supporting the