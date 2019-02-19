Emerging investment funds contract amid decline in bond yields
Story Highlights
- Yields on government securities dropping to historic lows and Europe's single currency losing considerable ground against the Albanian lek led to a new contraction in the emerging investment funds in 2018, the second since their launch in early 2012. A report by Albania’s Financial Supervisory Authority shows the launch of two new collective investment undertakings that increased the number of investment funds to five was unable to attract new investors whose numbers dropped by an annual 1,900 to 29,400 at the end of 2018.
