US Embassy calls on opposition MPs to reject giving up parliamentary mandates

TIRANA, Feb. 20 – The US Embassy to Tirana harshly reacted on Tuesday evening against the opposition’s unprecedented decision to give up its parliamentary mandates.

“A healthy democracy requires an opposition that functions constructively within constitutional institutions. Threats from the Democratic Party, the Socialist Movement for Integration and other opposition parties to abandon their parliamentary mandates undermine the basic principles of democracy and sabotage the significant progress Albania has achieved in law enforcement and accountable governance,” the announcement stresses.

In its stand, the embassy also states that “the US urges all MPs to stand up to political quarrels, to reject calls to abandon their mandates and to defend the ideals and principles that are of crucial importance to any strong democracy. If you fail to do your job, you will disappoint the people you have the privilege of serving,” the statement concludes.

In confirming that giving up parliamentary mandates was also confirmed by his party’s leadership, head of the Democratic Party Lulzim Basha said he doesn’t have the habit of commenting on the declarations of foreign representation in Tirana.

However, he added that giving up the MP mandates is not an end in itself for the opposition.

“Burning mandates is the last recourse left to the opposition to achieve a major goal: to crush a government of crime, for crime and coming from crime and to give Albanians a government of people, for people and coming from people,” Basha said.

During the day, Basha added the opposition will not go back in its decision and will continue to demand a transitional government and preliminary elections.

“The first step is Rama’s withdrawal and there will be no negotiations on that,” Basha added.

The Socialist-led majority, which enjoys 78 parliamentary seats, has not appeared worries by he decision, while Prime Minister Edi Rama said during a meeting in Puka that these are all excuses.

“All of this is a way to avoid citizen confrontation, to avoid confronting voters. We live in a system where decisions on who governs and who is in opposition are taken by the citizens through fair elections,” Rama said.