Investors worried over potential escalation of Albania political crisis

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 20, 2019 16:43

Investors worried over potential escalation of Albania political crisis

Story Highlights

  • The American Chamber of Commerce in Albania and the Konfindustria business association representing some of the country’s main foreign and local investors say political instability would negatively affect the country’s business climate and hold back new investment

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 20 – Warnings by the main two opposition parties to abandon their MP mandates amid calls for a caretaker government that would guarantee free and fair early elections

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 20, 2019 16:43

Free-to-read articles

Read More