€30 mln seized in suspected money laundering
Story Highlights
- Albanian authorities say they seized more than €30 million in suspected criminal proceeds in 2018 in assets that include real estate, bank savings and cash. The findings are unveiled in a government report on Albania's 2018 European integration performance and include data on the first ten months of last year.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 21 – Albanian authorities say they seized more than €30 million in suspected criminal proceeds in 2018 in assets that include real estate, bank savings and cash. The