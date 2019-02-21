Olives, watermelon and nuts identified as top agricultural exports
Story Highlights
- While the identified frontrunners are not the top fruit and vegetable products that Albania currently exports, World Bank experts suggest Albania can take advantage in switching efficient production to olives, watermelon and nuts, three products that are already increasingly entering regional and EU markets
TIRANA, Feb. 21 – Olives, watermelon and nuts are the top three agricultural products that Albania can decently compete with to tap export markets despite a series of obstacles in