Editorial: Negative stability is a step into the dark
Story Highlights
- The Albanian society for sure does not need violence. This is a call that all responsible actors should hear well and promote with all possible strength. However just the same, this country cannot any longer be trapped into a dysfunctional, authoritarian system put in place through elections manipulated with the help of organized crime and upheld by concessions given shamelessly to oligarchic interest.
TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL The latest political developments in Albania, including the decision of opposition parties MPs to give relinquish their mandates and therefore be no longer representatives in the Parliament