“Dynasty Marubi” launches photography exhibition of 100 years

TIRANA, Feb. 18- The “Marubi” National Museum of Photography in Shkodra has opened an exhibition curated by Dutch art historian Kim Knoppers, which displays a selection of images of the Marubi archive dating from 1856 to 1959. This exhibition is only displaying a selection of a few tens of pictures from the archive 150 thousand negatives.

The “Dynasty Marubi: A hundred years of Albanian studio photography” is organized in collaboration with FOAM Museum of Photography in Amsterdam. It has been previously exhibited there in 2016. Knoppers is also a curator from this museum. Some of these pictures are being displayed in Albania for the first time.

The exhibition brings historical testimonies of past events in the country, and also the development of the Albanian art of photography. They represent various portraits people from bourgeoisie and poverty, from Ottoman emperors and Albanian kings, and also portraits of famous actors, painters and artists of the time.

“This exhibition comes after a considerable research done by curator Kim Knoppers on the Marubi archive. Like we can see in these pictures we find a chronology of the studio’s journey through Pietro, Kel, and Gege Marubi,” said Lucjan Bedeni, director of the “Marubi” Museum.

Bedeni distinguished among the many pictures, an image from 1922 taken at the studio of the Marubis. This picture portrays the attention that the photographers paid to the documentation of historical moments. Bedeni said this is one of the most famous pictures from the renowned Albanian photographers.

The photograph taken by Kel Marubi is called “Captain Mark Raka and the Bayraktar from Shala,” and it mirrors the “delivery of weapons.” The situation is real, as it follows a law imposed by the then-government that citizens had to hand in their weapons, so those who shouldn’t be carrying weapons would be disarmed.

The picture itself however, depicts the situation in a staged environment at the Marubi studio. Some of the persons involved under such a law, gathered at Kel Marubi’s studio to compose the moment so it can be chronicled as an incident.

“Another important fact about this image is that it is included at the British photography enciclopedia, ‘Photo Book’ (2000), of 500 pictures from that century,” said Bedeni.

“Marubi” Museum will be hosting two more exhibitions throughout 2019. The year’s event, as Bedeni said, will be a following exhibition with pictures of photographers from southern Albania. Works of these photographers haven’t appear in a single joint exhibition before, and especially in a national photography museum. Thus, “Marubi” will be displaying a collection of images that will give a fuller historical and cultural insight to the public.The last exhibition though, will be a reference program for emerging artists. This will be in collaboration with the Art House School, which has been organizing this program.

“Marubi” National Museum of Photography opened in 2016 and has since organized a variety of photo exhibitions for the public, which have attracted a wide recognition. It has also collaborated with foreign photography museums for joint exhibitions, such as “Dynasty Marubi,” the reference program, or the very recent exhibition at its quarters “Nadar, convention and caprice”. The “Dynasty Marubi” opened its doors on Feb. 15 and will remain open until June 2.