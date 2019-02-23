“Albanica” journal returns after 83 years

“Albanica” journal returns after 83 years

  • “Albanica” aims to grab around itself all the Albanian scientific forces, as well as the representative creative forces of literature and art. It seeks to become a theoretical instrument to those interested for the southeast European Albania, with the ancient history of its people.

TIRANA, Feb. 18- The League of Albanians in Romania (ALAR in Romanian) decided to republish the scientific and cultural magazine Albanica, originally established by Dr. Anton B.I. Balota in 1936.

