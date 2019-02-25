Breast cancer in Albania on the rise for 30 years

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 25, 2019 11:36

Breast cancer in Albania on the rise for 30 years

Story Highlights

  • Through early diagnosis, the mortality rate has been tackled somehow, yet, the cases of breast cancer have been on the rise.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 19- In Albania so far has been noticed a tendency on the rise for breast cancer in women. The disease affects annually 600 women and girls, of whom

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 25, 2019 11:36

Free-to-read articles

Read More