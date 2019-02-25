Albania wins €220 mln arbitration dispute with 1990s privatization voucher investor
Story Highlights
- Tirana-based Kalo & Associates, which defended the Albanian government at a Washington-based arbitration tribunal together with a London-based law firm, has confirmed the ICSID tribunal has dismissed the case brought by the Anglo-Adriatic Investment Fund which was claiming about €220 million in alleged foreign investment expropriation from Albania
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 25 – Albania has won an arbitration dispute against a foreign company that was claiming more than €200 million in compensation for its failed investment in Albania privatization