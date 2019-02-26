Opposition’s DP announces anti-gov’t rallies will continue all over Albania

TIRANA, Feb. 25 – Albania’s opposition Democratic Party and its executive structures gathered on Friday and then publicly announced it will be continuing its anti-government protests all over the country in order to remove Prime Minister Edi Rama from office, establish a caretaker government and call early elections.

“In this context, the Presidency’s first decision is to draft a calendar of popular protests spread all over the country and, of course, national protests in Tirana, for which, in the days ahead, the College of Presidents and the National Council of the Democratic Party will make the relevant decisions of the organization, calendar, dates, and mobilization of the entire country to continue the nationwide protests for the departure of the Maduro of the Balkans,” head of DP Lulzim Basha said.

Basha further added the DP is continuing its work to share the party’s vision, program and alternative with all interest groups, and particularly its economic program with its European and German allies.

According to Basha, the DP is looking to bring an all-inclusive decision-making process with its protests and its goal to make the country go through early elections, in order to take decisions with Albanians regarding healthcare, education, retirement plans and to get rid of the corruption it blames the Socialist government of participating in.

“So, this concerns another aspect, a combination of the wave of protests, with a wave of hope, vision and program for Albania and tomorrow,” Basha said.

Albania’s opposition collectively gave up its parliamentary mandates last Thursday immediately after its second anti-government rally for that week, leaving only the majority in government.

The opposition’s first protest that happened last Saturday saw some violence, with protesters trying to break the parliament’s doors to get inside and the police fighting back with tear gas and water.

Opposition leaders said the protests clearly supported its demand for Rama’s removal and his replacement with a caretaker government until early elections can take place.