Evolving the efforts to Leave No one Behind

TIRANA, Feb. 25- The UN General Assembly decided on Sept. 2015 to establish a collection of 17 global goals, titled the Sustainable Development Goals. These goals are projected in an “Agenda 2030,” a plan which seeks to have the goals globally achieved by that year. Building on the principle of “leaving no one behind”, the new Agenda emphasizes a holistic approach to achieving sustainable development for all.

The M & M Ivanaj Foundation Institute initiated a series of activities in support of these goals in Albania. On Friday Feb. 1 evening at the Martin & Mirash Ivanaj Institute, a group of volunteers gathered to discuss and challenge each other about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. They decided to assign a month to fulfilling each goal, thus working over a period of 17 months. The volunteers started on February by picking the very first goal, No Poverty.

The first goal was accomplished at the Community Center in Shkoze. The Shkoza Community Center was built by the Municipality of Tirana to serve and support people in need, children, abused women, and the mistreated and/or abandoned elderly people. A group of volunteers by the Institute together with its staff contributed with food at the social lunch of Feb. 22, 2019. The volunteers also spent time with the children of the center by helping them with homework, playing various games, and helping the staff of the center with setting up and serving the lunch.

It’s not easy to get rid of poverty, but big things start with small steps and endeavors. Albanian society still needs to involve volunteering work as part of their lives. The Foundation’s volunteer team is a group of young people trained on disability rights and social inclusion and gives their continuous support to community centers. The purpose of the social lunch, in cooperation with the Municipality, is a real-life example of one of the ways we can help people and children with loving and caring attention, serving them not only food but also the affection that they deserve as human beings.

The Community Center of Shkoza works every day with an inspiring desire to serve the children and the adults that knock on their doors. They don’t only serve food, but also help the children with schoolwork, psychological and health assistance. This is the fifth community center that the municipality has opened in service of the less fortunate. The other four are in Kombinat, Laprake, “Zogu i Pare” Blvd., and the Municipal Unit nr. 4.

“To end poverty in all its forms everywhere by 2030” is the motto of Goal No.1 as stated by the UN agenda.

The M & M Ivanaj Foundation Institute will continue the journey it has undertaken to raise awareness about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, to highlight their significance, showing that if we join our efforts together, we can become the force that makes change happen. It will offer smart solutions to some of the issues Albania is facing to its paths of development. Even though its group of volunteers won’t be able to tackle all the issues our country faces, a little help sometimes is more than enough.

The Ivanaj Foundation’s mission is to promote and advance the public interest in Albanian culture and education, within the country and abroad. It seeks to encourage the dissemination of knowledge in Albania’s intellectual, juristic, and scientific traditions; to nurture young innovative, entrepreneurial ideas into meaningful projects and eventual partnerships. It wants to nourish the education of the Albanian people by documenting its valiant history, and propagate knowledge for the advancement of Albania in the free world.