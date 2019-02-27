Economists appeal for permanent solution to common pre-electoral tensions
Story Highlights
- Economist Arben Malaj says a reform is needed in the country’s political system so that voters have more say in the election of candidates standing for MPs or local government units, as a first step that would ease political conflict and allow politicians to focus more on reforms to speed economic growth and bridge the huge development gap Albania has with EU member countries
TIRANA, Feb. 27 – At a time when Albanian politics has entered a deadlock with a lot of uncertainties ahead, economists say a permanent solution has to be found over