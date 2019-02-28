Construction booming again amid higher tourism investment, money laundering allegations
Story Highlights
- While around three-quarters of permits are awarded for residential one or two-storey buildings, there has been rising interest to invest in tourism facilities in the past couple of years as more tourists visit the country and tax incentives support the industry
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 28 – Albania’s construction industry received a major boost in 2018 and the emerging tourism industry where major investment is being carried out played a key part although