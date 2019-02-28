Construction booming again amid higher tourism investment, money laundering allegations

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 28, 2019 17:39

Construction booming again amid higher tourism investment, money laundering allegations

Story Highlights

  • While around three-quarters of permits are awarded for residential one or two-storey buildings, there has been rising interest to invest in tourism facilities in the past couple of years as more tourists visit the country and tax incentives support the industry

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 28 – Albania’s construction industry received a major boost in 2018 and the emerging tourism industry where major investment is being carried out played a key part although

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 28, 2019 17:39

Free-to-read articles

Read More