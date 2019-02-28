Albania’s inter religious council calls for gov’t – opposition dialogue

  • In one voice the Albanian Muslim Community of Albania, the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania, the Catholic Church of Albania, the Bektashi World Headquarters and the Brotherhood of Albania, appealed for “a solution to this prolonged conflictuality, which is further deepening Albanians’ poverty, their migration, the weakening of our country’s democratic institutions, as well as further damaging Albania’s image in the eyes of the world.”

TIRANA, Feb. 27 – The Albanian interreligious council called on both sides of the Albanian political spectrum to solve the crisis the country has found itself in through dialogue and

