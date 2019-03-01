EU delegation urges political actors to solve deadlock on their own
Story Highlights
- At a press conference that took place after meetings the delegation conducted with Albanian officials, MEPs said this is an internal problem Albania is facing and for this reason all political actors should raise above their party’s interest to solve it.
TIRANA, Feb. 28 – The European Parliament delegation that visited Albania has refused for this EU institution to take over a negotiator’s role in resolving the political crisis that has