The Filmography Archive brings more treasures to light

TIRANA, Feb. 28- The State Filmography Archives (SFA) has initiated a cycle to resurface films from the reserved collections from its funds, Albanian or foreign, introduced under a new light. The program is titled “Film Archive Treasures” and it’s a series of film screening at the Kinema Agimi in Tirana, with which the SFA is collaborating with.

All the films are curated and are introduced to the public prior screening. The projections are 35 mm, with English subtitles for Albanian movies, and Albanian subtitles for foreign films. When the screenings are over they are followed by a conversation and/or commentaries by the professors, directors, scholars, journalists, or film-junkies attending. This would offer the public a new perspective of the film in 2019, as in the message the work gives, the social-cultural–political-ideological analysis, and also the technic accomplishment.

The cycle started on December 2018 with three films, Smiles of a summer night, a 1955 film by Ingmar Bergman; Shpresa (Hope), a 1989 film by Eduart Marki to which he was invited; and The official story, by Luis Puenzo, made in 1985. The second cycle of screenings started on February, 2019. This month three films have also been screened, Ne flaket e revolucionit (Revolution flames), a 1967 film by Endri Keko screened on Feb. 13, to which Ardian Ndreca was guest of honor; Riso Amaro by Giuseppe De Santis, made in 1949 and screened on Feb. 20, and Skëterrë ‘43 (Inferno ‘43) screened on Feb. 27..

The film Skëterrë ’43 was made in 1980 with a script by Bashkim Shehu and directed by Rikard Ljarja. The film is based on events happened in Albania during the second war world. Technicians from Kinostudio built a real-life Italian prison near the seaside for this film. This film features some of the most renowned actors of the time, such as Rikard Ljarja, Xhevdet Ferri, Birçe Hasko, Agim Qirjaqi, Violeta Dede dhe Mario Ashiku, starring in memorable roles. Skëterrë ’43 is marked by Saim Kokona’s bold cinematography and an extraordinarily tough score by Zef Coba.

Revolts happen in an Italian concentration camp in 1943 against the barbarous and terrorizing methods. Prisoners profesor Hekuran, Ariani, Mira, Shpresa, rebel, organize and start contacts with resistance groups outside the camp. With strong resistance, they manage to destroy the fascist inferno.

This is the synopsis of the film. It is intimated that by using fascism as a pretext, the movie actually refers and implies to the communist methods. The film at some point stopped being screened after it was made, because Bashkim Shehu is the son of Mehmet Shehu, former prime minister during the communist regime. Enver Hoxha accused Mehmet Shehu of being a foreign agent, but he committed suicide in 1981, (which some assume it to be a murder, due to its mysterious circumstances).

Hoxha had already started an ideologic purging campaign against art, publishings, music, cinematography. In December of 1981, Bashkim is sentenced to 10 years of prison for distributing subversive propaganda and “being the son of the people’s enemy”. His sentence is reduced to eight years om 1989, but still being under house arrest. After the regime fell in 1991, he returned to Kinostudio until 1993, then left to study sociology at the University of Budapest. When he returned, he became a monitor for the International Helsinki Federation for Human Rights, but in 1997 he left again, and settled in Barcelona. He worked as an advisor to Center of Contemporary Culture of Barcelona for 10 years, and now works as a freelance writer from there, also translating English, Spanish and French works in Albanian.