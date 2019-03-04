Albanian in the International Mother Tongue Day
Story Highlights
- As a consequence of this lack of state care, publications, newspapers, magazines, televisions and official documentations hold inexcusable, dramatic violations of literary norms. A more grave violation is the appropriation of foreign words in dictionaries.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 22- UNESCO has assigned Feb. 21 as the International Mother Tongue Day, a day celebrated in all the countries worldwide. The aim of this day is the appreciation