Albanian coalition wins municipal elections in Montenegro’s Tuz area

TIRANA, Feb. 4 – Preliminary results of Montenegro’s Tuz area administrative elections point to the victory of the Albanian coalition ‘Malesia na Bashkon’.

The coalition of the three Albanian political parties won 16 seats in the elections for the municipal council of Tuz, which counts 32 seats, followed by Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic’s Democratic Socialist Party with ten seats, the Bosniak Party with four seats and one seat of the Social Democratic Party and the Democrats.

These preliminary results force the coalition of Albanian political parties to co-govern with any party of the Montenegrin or Bosniak political spectrum.

Observers praised the Sunday elections of Malësia’s Tuz as quiet, without incidents and democratic.

Local elections for the Tuz municipality, closely observed by New York City Council member Mark Gjonaj, with representatives of the US Albanian Diaspora, were considered very important for the future of Albanians, who represent the majority community in Malesia.

These elections have been regarded as historic due to the fact that for the first time after 1957, when self-governance was abolished in Tuz, a vote was cast for an independent Malesia municipality.

The Tuz Municipality was the program point for all Albanian political parties in Montenegro, which for almost three decades have been demanding local self-governance for the Malesia area.

Kosovo congratulates coalition, says this is a message to Albanians everywhere

Leaders of Kosovo institutions congratulated the Albanian political parties’ coalition for winning the Tuz municipal elections.

The Head of the Kosovo Parliament Kadri Veseli said this victory is a message to Albanians, wherever they are.

“When we unite, we achieve what we want. Always. Congratulations!,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

In a similar manner, Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said the union in coalition of the Albanian political entities in Montenegro led to their eventual right to lead the municipality.

“A perfect example that the unity of the Albanian factor brings success,” Haradinaj wrote.