AmCham urges Albania to set up online land map, stop attacks on US investors
Story Highlights
- “The first item that Albania has yet to complete is the availability of a free online map of the country, land registration and related ownership via e-Albania in conjunction with the Immovable Property Registration Office. Clear land ownership is the basis for economic activity – full stop,” says Mark Crawford, the outgoing president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Albania
TIRANA, March 4 – The American Chamber of Commerce in Albania says Albania should follow neighboring North Macedonia’s example in settling its long-standing issue of unclear property titles and stop