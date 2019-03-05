Parliament to swear in four new SMI MPs, opposition calls another protest in response

TIRANA, March 5 – Albania’s Central Election Committee granted on Monday parliamentary mandates to four Socialist Movement for Integration lawmakers who refused to follow the majority of the opposition parties’ MPs in resigning their mandates to delegitimize the Socialist-led majority.

Edmond Rrushi and Ylli Shehu, whose names were on the list of Tirana candidates in the 2017 elections, as well as Aurora Mara of the Diber list and Enver Rroshi of the Elbasan list, are expected to swear in on Tuesday at the parliamentary session called by the government.

Meanwhile, another name, this time from the Democratic Party, Lefter Maliqi from the Berat list, also submitted the self-declaration form to the CEC on Monday.

They will be joining Myslym Murri of the DP and Lefter Koka of the SMI in refusing to resign their mandate.

According to the opposition, those representatives who are refusing to give up mandates are part of the majority’s efforts to create an artificial opposition.

Parliament is expected to be held today, while the opposition called again an anti-gov’t rally at the same time although police refused to grant the protest permission after last week’s protests turned tense and tear-gas was used.