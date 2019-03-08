Editorial: Making Fools of Themselves: Experimenting in Fake Oppositions

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 8, 2019 09:42

Editorial: Making Fools of Themselves: Experimenting in Fake Oppositions

Story Highlights

  • That these new MPs, are loudly applauded by the majority during their procedure of swearing in, is another act of ridiculous arrogance and perfidious indifference to the crisis situation out of the Assembly walls.

Related Articles

TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL  In the beginning of the 90s, the crumbling communist regime foreseeing its fate made a last ridiculous attempt to salvage its wrecks by prompting the first fake

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 8, 2019 09:42

Free-to-read articles

Read More