Opposition MP called as a defendant on Xhafaj case
Story Highlights
- The DP further added the development doesn’t come as a surprise, as it was warned by Rama since the DP denounced what it says “proved the involvement of former MoI’s Fatmir Xhafaj’s brother in narcotics trafficking and the protection he was granted from Xhafaj’s public function.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 6 – Former Democratic Party lawmaker Ervin Salianji was called by the Serious Crimes Prosecution Office on Friday as a defendant of the “Xhafaj-Babale” case that led the