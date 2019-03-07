Albanians make up second biggest group to gain EU citizenships in 2017



Story Highlights

  • Although the number of acquired citizenships did fall from the year before by 13 percent, the year which marked a record number of 67,500 citizenships granted, Albanians still make up the second biggest group in terms of acquired citizenships, coming after Moroccans.

TIRANA, Mar. 7 – During 2017, 58,900 Albanians were granted EU citizenship, 97 percent of which coming from Greece or Italy, according to statistics published on Wednesday by Eurostat. Although

