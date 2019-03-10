First Women International Film Festival
Story Highlights
- As the International Women’s Day is approaching, women in Albania are preparing for a protest for their rights and lives, and UN Women Albania is organizing a film festival on behalf of women’s day.
TIRANA, Mar. 7- The OSCE survey conducted in Western Balkan countries represent a reality that many women face in their everyday lives. A narrow-minded mentality which damages the psychology of women and therefore their lives. To tackle this global phenomenon there have been many movements and initiatives undertaken young women to provide support and help for victims of misogynistic, physical and/or sexual violence.
The #MeToo movement that started in the US after sexual violence testimonies against Harvey Weinstein, but that took a global scale to combat sexual harassment and violence is one example. But women are marching worldwide to speak-up against such cases and for their rights. In Albania at least three protests for women’s rights have been organized since summer 2018, and another one will be taking place on March 8th, the International Women’s Day.
UN Women Albania is also organizing the first International Women Film Festival in the framework of women’s day. Six films will be screened at Kinema Millenium in Tirana from March 8th through 11th, with free entrance for viewers.
“One in two women in Albania experience at least one form of violence in their lifetime, physical, psychological or sexual. This pandemic devastates lives, causes untold pain and suffering. The UN Women country office in Albania, in partnership with the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, is organizing the first ‘Women International Film Festival’, focusing this year on the theme of gender-based violence. The event will start on the 8th of March to mark International Women’s Day. A variety of documentaries, long and short movies by various international and national cinematographers, will be shown free of charge for the audience. This festival will give the opportunity to the public to see and reflect on the deeply rooted inequality in the roles, rights and opportunities of men and women, attitudes and social norms that normalize such violence, and the way they are portrayed in various countries.” writes UN Women Albania in its brochure.
The schedule is as follows:
- March 8th, 6 p.m., Die Fremde (Germany): The movie examines one woman’s struggle for personal freedom. It is a riveting and heartbreaking story of a woman trapped in an abusive relationship, who must not only free herself from that marriage, but also the cultural prejudices and judgments that would keep her there.
- March 9th, 5 p.m., Ivan (Slovenia): After a young woman gives birth to Ivan, a chain of unexpected and nerve wrecking events begins. She finds herself in an impossible situation when she has to choose between her lover and her child. A personal drama placed in Slovenia but could have taken place anywhere.
- March 9th, 7 p.m., Three Windows and a Hanging (Kosovo): In a traditional village in Kosovo, the female school teacher admits in an interview that she and three other women from the village were raped during the war. When the men of the village find out, they start a hate campaign against her. A reflection of rituals showing gender inequality, lack of freedom of expression and patriarchal mentality.
- March 9th, 8:40 p.m., Ajo (Her, from Kosovo): To escape an early marriage and to protect the mother by her aggressive father, Zana has to make a courageous decision. The film is about domestic violence, gender roles and male-controlled traditions.
- March 10th, 7 p.m., Jaha’s Promise (Ireland): The story of a young woman’s battle to eradicate the practices that almost destroyed her life: child marriage and female genital mutilation. The life and activism of Jaha Dukureh who at 15 was married to a middle-aged man she had never met before. Over 200 million women in the world live with the devastating consequences of female genital mutilation, which is still being practiced in 30 countries.
- March 11th, 2:30 p.m., Netizens (USA): NETIZENS expose the proliferation of cyber harassment faced by women, from the web to the most intimate corners of their lives. As the internet becomes the next frontier of civil rights, this feature documentary follows three women, targets of harassment, along with legal experts and others, as they confront digital abuse and strive for equality and justice online.
