TIRANA, Mar. 7- The OSCE survey conducted in Western Balkan countries represent a reality that many women face in their everyday lives. A narrow-minded mentality which damages the psychology of women and therefore their lives. To tackle this global phenomenon there have been many movements and initiatives undertaken young women to provide support and help for victims of misogynistic, physical and/or sexual violence.

The #MeToo movement that started in the US after sexual violence testimonies against Harvey Weinstein, but that took a global scale to combat sexual harassment and violence is one example. But women are marching worldwide to speak-up against such cases and for their rights. In Albania at least three protests for women’s rights have been organized since summer 2018, and another one will be taking place on March 8th, the International Women’s Day.

UN Women Albania is also organizing the first International Women Film Festival in the framework of women’s day. Six films will be screened at Kinema Millenium in Tirana from March 8th through 11th, with free entrance for viewers.

“One in two women in Albania experience at least one form of violence in their lifetime, physical, psychological or sexual. This pandemic devastates lives, causes untold pain and suffering. The UN Women country office in Albania, in partnership with the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, is organizing the first ‘Women International Film Festival’, focusing this year on the theme of gender-based violence. The event will start on the 8th of March to mark International Women’s Day. A variety of documentaries, long and short movies by various international and national cinematographers, will be shown free of charge for the audience. This festival will give the opportunity to the public to see and reflect on the deeply rooted inequality in the roles, rights and opportunities of men and women, attitudes and social norms that normalize such violence, and the way they are portrayed in various countries.” writes UN Women Albania in its brochure.

The schedule is as follows: