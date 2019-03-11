Education is the least financed sector

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 11, 2019 13:53

Education is the least financed sector

Story Highlights

  • According to surveys on family budgets for the region and EUROSTAT, Albanian families spend the most on education comparing to regional and EU countries. The government invest 3,1 percent of its GDP to education, of which one percent comes from direct tariffs paid by families.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Mar. 7- March 7th in Albania is the Teacher’s Day, an event on which students express their gratitude to their teachers about their hard work to educating them. This

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 11, 2019 13:53

Free-to-read articles

Read More