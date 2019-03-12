Head of SHISH warns of increased Russian influence in Albania
Story Highlights
- Meanwhile, a number of other media raised numerous doubts after TCH made leaks from the meeting public in a special reportage, saying Bendo’s words did nothing but reinforce a thesis Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and a number of diplomats supporting him have been using to portray Rama as a stabilizing factor for the region now that the country’s opposition has resigned its mandates and led political life to a deadlock.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Mar. 11 – Head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH) Helidon Bendo is reported to have told the Parliamentary Commission for National Security on Monday there have been efforts