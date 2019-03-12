Head of SHISH warns of increased Russian influence in Albania

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 12, 2019 10:15

Head of SHISH warns of increased Russian influence in Albania

Story Highlights

  • Meanwhile, a number of other media raised numerous doubts after TCH made leaks from the meeting public in a special reportage, saying Bendo’s words did nothing but reinforce a thesis Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and a number of diplomats supporting him have been using to portray Rama as a stabilizing factor for the region now that the country’s opposition has resigned its mandates and led political life to a deadlock.

Related Articles

TIRANA, Mar. 11 – Head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH) Helidon Bendo is reported to have told the Parliamentary Commission for National Security on Monday there have been efforts

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times March 12, 2019 10:15

Free-to-read articles

Read More