Raiffeisen Bank International also caught up in money laundering allegations
Story Highlights
- These allegations are linked to what is named as the Troika Laundromat, created by once Russia’s largest private investment bank Troika Dialog. The case is one of the biggest tax frauds in recent years.
Related Articles
By Sonja Methoxha TIRANA, March 12- The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) have made available a number of media reports alleging that several major European banks have been