Following the money: where is the construction boom being financed from?
Story Highlights
- The Albanian economy declares annual profits amounting to 1.2 billion euros. The construction sectors contributes with about 188 million euros a year to the state’s profits. Simply put, where is all the money invested in construction coming from?
Related Articles
TIRANA, March 11- Tirana is already experiencing a construction boom, and is expected to suffer more construction sites this 2019. For 2018 are given 388 permissions with a construction area