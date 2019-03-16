A talk on the transitory state of possible stories

TIRANA, March 14- On behalf to the exhibition “The transitory state of possible stories” by artist Valentina Bonizzi hosted at Zeta Gallery, a talk between scholar Brunilda Pali, activist Diana Malaj, and curator Luisa Perlo, will be organized at the gallery on March 16 at 6 p.m.. The three guests have written on Bonizzi’s work from their personal curatorial, narrative, and collaborative perspectives. Thus, both the visual works and writings will be unraveled through a performative conversation.

The Transitory State of Possible Stories a solo show by artist Valentina Bonizzi, who lives and works between Albania and Milano, and curated by Luisa Perlo. The questions of what exists inside the law and what is the ending story are reflected in the selection of her works, realized and produced in Albania between 2017 and 2019. The works have been produced in a series of actions with a participatory element made by the artist through two “counter-architectures” :the Prime Minister’s Office Building, built during the Fascist occupation between 1939 and 1941, and the city of Kamza, considered the periphery of the city Capital, built by migration coming particularly from the north of the country after the end of the Communist Regime (1991).

In the exhibition, the two narrations, the central and the peripheral, become complementary: the system of power in which we live is included in the written word and its oral transmission, the permanent and the temporary, what appears concrete and the series of fluid stories inhabiting individuals and communities. The space between these meanings is the place where the artistic work places its poetic potential, or the possible one, which is about our relation with the law and its narration.

Brunilda Pali is a postdoctoral researcher at the Leuven Institute of Criminology. Brunilda has studied Psychology at the University of Bosphorus, Gender Studies in the Central European University, Cultural Studies in Bilgi University, and Criminology in KU Leuven. Her areas of interest are feminism, critical social theory, social and restorative justice, and arts and literature. Brunilda writes on restorative justice in Restorotopias, a blog about another place that engages with restorative praxis. It finds anchorage in heterotopia, a concept used by Michel Foucault to describe certain cultural, institutional and discursive spaces that are somehow ‘other’: disturbing, intense, incompatible, contradictory or transforming. The website is an initiative that takes place within the postdoctoral project Restorative utopias in dystopian times: The shaping of restorative justice in the European penal systems and policies, granted to the author, Brunilda Pali, by the Research Foundation Flanders (FWO).

Pali also writes on her other interests in the collective blog Security Praxis, which provides commentary and analysis, as well as ongoing discussion of current events and cultural artifacts related to security politics, policies and routines.

Diana Malaj is one of the three funders of the activist group ATA (Kamza) which priority is the fights for the use of cultural spaces in their city, the only places where they have a possibility to gather. Diana is a law graduate and an activist focusing on the right of the accessibility to culture in the periphery, with a specific focus on the role of women in art and literature. She is interested in what she calls “the terrain of action and reflection” which defines the human being as a subject of law and right and her/his resistance as a creative act. Through activism with the ATA group, she has been able to explore various disciplines such as anthropology, journalism, art, literature and law, all of which are ways of re-conceiving the dimension of social movements and activism.

Luisa Perlo is a co-founder of a.titolo, a non-profit organization created in 2001 by the homonymous collective of curators, critics and art historians, founded in Turin in 1997 together with Giorgina Bertolino, Francesca Comisso, Nicoletta Leonardi and Lisa Parola. a.titolo was the first curatorial collective established in Italy and one of the first organizations in the country to work with artistic projects in the public realm according to collaborative, participatory and process based methodologies. a.titolo investigates and promotes the relationship between art, urban and social environment by curating public art and context-specific projects, exhibitions, workshops, residencies, video, performances, experimental and multidisciplinary programs for learning and cultural production.