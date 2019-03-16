People march against gov’t, new elections

TIRANA, March 16 – The united opposition protested this Saturday again against the Rama’s government, which it accuses of winning the last elections through illegal ballot buying. The protest’s main demand is a caretaker government which can facilitate early elections.



The joint opposition protest in Tirana was accompanied by tensions in front of the parliament, when protesters tried to break the protective police line. Police used tear gas, while protesters were reported to throw strong items to law enforcement officials. Later, in front of the parliament, police also used water to disperse protesters. Some protesters were injured, falling on the ground, along with hurt police officers.



Basha: We are not a destabilizing factor



Opposition leader Lulzim Basha denied criticism that the opposition’s decision to resign its parliamentary mandates is destabilizing the country.



“Albania is destabilized by crime, we will put an end to this destabilization, Edi Rama should leave an hour early,” said Basha.



The president of Albania, Ilir Meta, who cut his visit to Azerbaijan short, reacted on Saturday. He said that he is following the developments with concern, and has called for the avoidance of confrontation and violence.



Institutions are surrounded ironically



The protest was organized in the form of a march, where protesters “symbolically” surrounded the Prime Minister’s Office, and then proceeded to parliament. The citizens’ march and symbolic siege continued under the sound of a song “My country” and was headed by two opposition leaders, Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha and Socialist Movement for Integration leader Monika Kryemadhi.



The opposition has demanded early elections, and a caretaker government that will remove Edi Rama from office as prime minister. The protest takes place in absence of political parties’ symbols. Meanwhile, Rama has stated that the government can not be touched, as it is a mandate given by the people. Protesters have repeatedly called “government of crime”, “Rama go”, and “we want Albania like the rest of Europe.”



About 1800 police officers were committed to ensure the protest would run smoothly, staying around the perimeter of the Prime Minister’s Office. This is the opposition’s fifth protest, which kicked off on February 16 in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and continued with several protests in front of the parliament. The united opposition accuses the governing Socialist majority of winning the elections through ballot buying. In protest, the opposition resigned its parliamentary mandates.



Reactions from Germany



On Thursday, German Minister of State Michael Roth told Deutsche Welle that they consider the opposition’s parliament boycott is irresponsible.

“Because it’s not just parliament or government boycotting, but also democracy. The parliament is the place to debate. We asked for intervention seeking moderation. But I’m afraid the situation is already very poisoned.”



Meanwhile, rapporteur for Albania in the Foreign Commission Christian Schmidt thinks the government is also responsible for the crisis.

“This is not normal. The parliament lives by debate. It is up to the government to guarantee parliamentary cooperation,” said the former German minister for DW. Schmidt has been Albania’s rapporteur at the Bundestag’s Foreign Commission for a year – one of the commissions that decide to open EU negotiations for the country.

Schmidt told DW that he plans to travel to Albania soon to be informed about the situation.

“I particularly want to see how much the opposition is involved in parliamentary procedures,” he stressed