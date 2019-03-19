President Meta: “Russian influence exists, but it’s not Albania’s biggest problem”
Story Highlights
- Meta’s stand on the Russian risk was backed by a number of prominent Albanian scholars and international relations and foreign affairs experts who were asked by Tirana Times last week whether the risks of increased Russian influence are real and dangerous.
Related Articles
TIRANA, March. 19 – Albanian President Ilir Meta also reacted to the latest leaked State Intelligence Service report from last week, which warned of efforts to increase Russian influence in